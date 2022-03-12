DANIELSVILLE - Brannon O’Neal Jones, 84, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Jones was born in Danielsville on April 9, 1937, son of the late Joe Brown Jones and the late Gertrude Gordon Jones. He worked in the printing department at McGregor Office Supply and the University of Georgia and was a United States Army National Guard veteran. Mr. Jones was also a member of the Danielsville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir and managed the nursery for 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mildred Brewer Jones; brother, Roger Jones; and sister, Shirley Jones Spierto.
Survivors include his sister, Alice Jones Turner Phillips, Hull; brothers, Donald Jones and Douglas Jones, both of Danielsville; brother-in-law, Dr. Gene A. Brewer, Athens; sister-in-law, Myra Bailey, Royston; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Monday, March 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Eric Buffington officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
