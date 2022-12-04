HOMER - Branson "Jolly" Crumley, 95, Homer, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Mr. Crumley was born on June 12, 1927 in Banks County, to the late Morton and Grace Stephens Crumley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Carolyn M. Crumley; his son, Donald Crumley; and his six siblings. Mr. Crumley was the last of his immediate family.
Jolly was known to his grandchildren as "Pa-pa Jolly". He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County. Mr. Crumley was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the Hollingsworth Masonic Lodge for over 55 years. Jolly was also a Baptist Minister, having pastored numerous churches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Randy Rylee, Maysville, and Phyllis and John McClure, Homer; son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Joyce Crumley, Gillsville; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Lula with the Rev. Jerrell Beatty officiating.
Family to receive friends: from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
