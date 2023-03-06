summerour

AUBURN - Brenda Adams Summerour, 75, Auburn, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Mrs. Summerour was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Summerour; son, Joe Summerour; and parents, Hubert, and Myrtle Adams.

Mrs. Summerour is survived by her grandson, Justin (Kristen) Summerour; great-granddaughter, Olivia Rose Summerour; sisters, Linda (Melvin) Cash and Louise Bagley; and a niece, Melinda (Mike) Simonton.

Funeral service: Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Sims officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Georgia Automobile Racing Hall of Fame Association, 415 GA-53 Dawsonville, Georgia 30534.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

