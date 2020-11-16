CORNELIA - Brenda Ann Hollan Bell, 71, Cornelia, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Born in Baldwin on August 11, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Arley Creed Hollan and Annie Sue Poole Hollan Greenway. Brenda was a retired nurses aid with Habersham Home with many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Samuel Bell; son, Samuel Bell; daughter, Cynthia Yvonne Bell; grandparents, James Wilson Poole and Florence Poole; great-niece, Autumn Wade; as well as several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her sister, Genevieve H. Colston, Mt. Airy; half-sisters, Susan G. Jaworski, Alto, and Beverly G. Roebuck, Vider, Texas; half-brothers, Scott Greenway, Alto, and Richard Greenway, Demorest; special aunts and uncles, Rachel McNabb, Julia McConnell, Linda Chapman, Kenneth Poole and Donald Poole; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Hillside Memorial Chapel with Elder Charles Chapman officiating.
Brenda’s wishes were to be cremated following the service and an inurnment will be held later at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted and that all those in attendance on service day follow the CDC guideline recommendations for social distancing.
An online guest registry is available at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Georgia, 706-754-6256.
