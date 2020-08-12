BRASELTON - Brenda Elaine Reynolds, 73, Braselton, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
She was born on September 28, 1946 in Gainesville to the late Gerald and Mary Sue Hunt.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Randy Reynolds; her brother, Richard Hunt, Bushnell, Fla.; her children, Debbie (Hujoe) Nash, Dacula, Laura Walker, Lula, Jennifer (Steven) Clark, Dacula, Jeremy (Nicole) Reynolds, Boulder Col., and Melissa Reynolds, Lawrenceville; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her three beloved dogs, Trucker, Charlie and Lulu; and nine grand-pups.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, David Reynolds.
Brenda was a vibrant and passionate mother, wife and homemaker, who cared deeply about accepting others as they are and doing the right thing. She instilled in her children and close family a fanciful appreciation for the wonders of life and the responsibility to fight for what is right.
Celebration of life for family and friends: Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park South Funeral Home in Flowery Branch,vFalcon Parkway. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or your local animal rescue shelter in her name.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Ga. 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
