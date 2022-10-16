DANIELSVILLE - Brenda Gail Marban, 60, Danielsville, passed away Friday October 14, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Willis and Hazel Ginn Willis. She was a production manager for Resilux Corporation.

Survivors include a daughter, Christy (Scott) Cox, Danielsville; sister, Melissa Perry, Commerce; grandchildren, Paige Lampp and Abby Griffeth; great-grandchildren, Alexis Strickland, Addison Griffeth and Amelia Lampp; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. David Cox officiating.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 16-22

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.