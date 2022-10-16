DANIELSVILLE - Brenda Gail Marban, 60, Danielsville, passed away Friday October 14, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Willis and Hazel Ginn Willis. She was a production manager for Resilux Corporation.
Survivors include a daughter, Christy (Scott) Cox, Danielsville; sister, Melissa Perry, Commerce; grandchildren, Paige Lampp and Abby Griffeth; great-grandchildren, Alexis Strickland, Addison Griffeth and Amelia Lampp; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. David Cox officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
