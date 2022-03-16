COMMERCE - Brenda Gail Williamson, 70, Commerce, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Williamson was born in Commerce to the late Howell Parks Smallwood Jr. and Evia Pearl Alexander Smallwood Cronic. Mrs. Williamson was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Mrs. Williamson is survived by her husband, Gerald Williamson, Commerce; son, Aaron Williamson (Tammy), Commerce; daughter, Cindy Rylee (Terry), Gillsville; three grandchildren, Hannah Williamson, Jesse Williamson and Sara White (Stefon); one great-grandchild, Codie White; brothers, Steve Smallwood, Michael Smallwood and Dieter Blessings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
