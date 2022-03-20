Brenda Helen Heptinstall Hay, 76, was born on March 26, 1945 in Anniston, Alabama and passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Brenda was a Christian daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, niece, cousin and a precious friend to many. She proudly raised her children, and once grown, pursued her passion for teaching children with special needs, especially children with autism, until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Leyden Heptinstall; and her son, Forrest Hay.
She is leaving behind two daughters and their spouses, Maryhelen Inlow (Greg), Blakely, and Lara Leigh Hay (Mark Grafton), Commerce; two grandchildren, Ryan Couch (Cody), Phenix City, Ala., and Ti Inlow, Blakely; and a great-grandchild, Jace Couch, Phenix City, Ala.
Celebration of life services: Graveside service at 2 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, March 26, 2022, her birthday, in Anniston Memorial Gardens in Anniston, Ala., followed by a high tea at 3 p.m.; and a funeral service at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Commerce First United Methodist Church in Commerce, followed by a high tea in the reception hall.
An online guest registry is available for the Hay family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Georgia, 706-754-6256.
