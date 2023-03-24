WINDER - Brenda Jean Irvin Doster, 68, Winder, entered rest Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Mrs. Doster was born in Winder, the daughter of the late Dewey and Idell Phillips Irvin, was a member of Center Union Church and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by a step-daughter, Tammy Whisnant; and her husband, Thomas Doster.
Survivors include a son, Tommy Doster (Jennifer), Winder; daughters, Sarah Meador, Monticello, and Lynn Smith, Homer; step-sons, Bobby Doster, Elberton, and Bryan Doster, Braselton; step-daughter, Tonda Faust, Lexington; five grandchildren, Sadie and Abby Wood, James Smith, Avery Meador and Emory Wood; and 12 step-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Josie, Bobby Ray, Caleb, Becca, Shea, Viviana, Tyler, Brandon, Samantha, Casey and Brooke
Funeral service: Friday, March 31, 2023, at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Tim Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Brenda Jean Irvin Doster to the University Cancer and Blood Center, 3320 Old Jefferson Road, Bldg. 700, Athens, Georgia 30607.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
