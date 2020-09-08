Brenda Jo Wilbanks, 76, wife of William O. Wilbanks Sr., died Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Henry Snow and Sara Gaines Wade.
In addition to her husband, survivors include five sons, Darren Scarborough, William Wilbanks Jr., Raymond Wilbanks, Michael Wilbanks and Lucas Wilbanks; brother, Ron Snow; 15 grandchildren, Jimmy, Steven, Myra, Jessica, Macke, Haley, Lilly, Star, Marcus, Amber, Michael, Christopher, Will, Lauran and Addie; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Comer Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
