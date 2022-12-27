SALISBURY, NORTH CAROLINA - Brenda Joyce Booth Davis, 85, Salisbury, N.Cc, passed away Christmas night, December 25, 2022 at The Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks.
She was born July 5, 1937 of Danielsville, to the late Fred Alvin Booth and Lera Mae Evans Booth.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, William Ardell Davis; granddaughter, Catherine Lane Ainsworth; her brother, Leroy Booth; and sisters, Imogene Booth Stroud and Betty Booth Newsome.
Surviving are her daughters, Angela Dale Lane, Marie Davis Long and Sonja Davis Turner; grandchildren, Amanda Lane Smith, Holly Hubbard, Haley Hubbard Oxendine and Holden Long Gross; and great-grandchildren, Russell and Riley Ainsworth, Iman Hubbard, Mason Oxendine and William Gross.
Joyce was a homemaker and a member of Blue Stone Baptist Church. She and Ardell were married, February 3, 1951 after being school sweethearts at age 15. Ardell often said, “He married the prettiest and smartest girl in school”. Her daughters were her pride and joy.
We rejoice that on Christmas, Mom is in a healed body and mind, celebrating with her family, gone on before her.
We thank Trinity Oaks for the exceptional care provided to Joyce. Lauren Graham PA, Piedmont Family Medicine for her deep compassion and caring.
No service is planned.
