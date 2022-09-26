DANIELSVILLE - Brenda Joyce Bridges, 78, Danielsville, peacefully entered her heavenly home on Thursday, September 22, 2022, with her family by her side.
Born on March 29, 1944, in Jackson County, Brenda was the daughter of the late Lovic and Grace Minish. She was married to her late husband Harold Lee Bridges of Danielsville on March 3, 1966.
Brenda was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who cherished her family dearly. After retiring from a career in manufacturing, she spent much of her time participating in community activities, loving her pets and family gatherings. Brenda attended New Hope Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband; and sister, Julia Jordan.
Survivors include her children, Rickey Childs (Shelia), Darlene Bohannon (Junior), Tracey Woodall, Melissa Walton (Peter) and Lanier Bridges (Christy).
Funeral service: Sunday, September 25, 2022, at New Hope Worship Center, 8485 Highway 29 North, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Tim Beasley officiating. Burial will follow at Bluestone Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Bohannon, Nathan Bohannon, Tyler Bridges, Tanner Bridges, Tucker Bridges, Josh Strickland, Blake Strickland Brandon Woodall.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 3 until 4 p.m.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
