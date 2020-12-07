Brenda Joyce Meaders, passed away at her residence in Homer on Friday December 4, 2020.

She was the daughter of J.D. Johnson and the late Amye Hall Johnson.

She is survived by her loving children, William S. Meaders, Shawn L. Meaders (Jodi), Marion L. Meaders Jr. (Cathy) and J. Renee Johnson (Joe). She was blessed with seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren who adored her loving spirit.

Mrs. Meaders worked for the IRS and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Homer.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.

Funeral service: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, with the Revs. Tommy Foskey and Shane Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Georgia, 706-335-3178. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 6-12

