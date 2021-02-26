Brenda Joyce Thomas, 79, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Mrs. Thomas was the daughter of the late R.N (Poly) and Sybil Reynolds Saunders.
Brenda impacted many lives with her incomparable kindness and loving spirit. She ran Saunders Daycare for 25+ years and touched the lives of the many children who were in her care there. She had a love for animals beyond compare and adopted many cats and dogs too numerous to count in her lifetime. She is survived by her beloved grand-fur baby, Michelle's cat, Georgie, and her own fur baby, cat Gracie.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Thomas; daughter, Michelle (Sells) Miller and son-in-law Steven Miller; sister, Patricia Grant and husband Romaine Grant; brother, Brad Saunders and wife Frances Sanders; nieces, Joan (Michael) Tiller and Stacey (Larry) Barnette; nephew, Justin (Stephanie) Grant; great-nieces and nephews, Cassidy and Caden Tiller, Jonathan Lassiter, CJ Lassiter, Colton and Callie Grant; step-children, David (Bobbie) Thomas, Sabrina Thomas and Kay Thomas; and several step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In