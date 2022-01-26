HOMER - Brenda June Maney Cash, 76, Homer, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Born on January 24, 1946 in Homer, she was a daughter of the late Edgar “Ed” Lee Maney and Vera Crumley Maney. Mrs. Cash worked at Chicopee and Johnson & Johnson. She enjoyed decorating cakes, cooking, bird watching and motorcycle riding. Mrs. Cash loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Vernelle Maney Hubbard and Joyce Maney Lord.
Survivors include her husband, William Harold Cash, Homer; son and daughter-in-law, Steven H. Cash and Kathleen “Kathy”, Homer; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Cash Bramlett and Todd, Homer; grandchildren, Aaron Cash, Taylor Cash, Anslee Bramlett and McKinley Bramlett; sister, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Maney, Homer; and two nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Revs. Tony Goss and James Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Lula.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668 is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In