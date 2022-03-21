NICHOLSON - Brenda Kay Seagraves Kirby, 77, Nicholson, died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Kirby was born in Commerce to the late Horace and Helen Howington Seagraves. She was retired from Dan’s Food Mart.
Mrs. Kirby is survived by her husband, Ricky Kirby, Nicholson; son, Russell Ray, Statesville, N.C.; daughter, Susan Flick, Lewis Run, Penn.; brothers, Waymon Seagraves, Jefferson, and David Seagraves, Statham; four grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral service: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Howington Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Hill officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
