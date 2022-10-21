JEFFERSON - Brenda Lou Freeman, 64, Jefferson, entered rest Thursday October 20, 2022.
Mrs. Freeman was born in Barrow County, the daughter of the late Lewis Bond and the late Mary Jane Gee Bond. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eleven siblings.
Mrs. Freeman worked as a weaver with Jefferson Mills for 19 years, worked at Buhler Yarns for 11 years and later at Bentley Assisted Living, Jefferson. Mrs. Freeman was a member of Revival Baptist Church, Jefferson.
Survivors include her husband, Calvin Freeman, Jefferson; daughter, Teresa Tumlin (Chester), Jefferson; son, Billy Freeman (Christine), Hoschton; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Matt Day officiating. Interment will follow at Revival Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 24, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In