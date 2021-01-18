DANIELSVILLE - Brenda Patton Poss, 73, Danielsville, died on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Born in Athens to the late Jacob Thomas Patton and Claudine Sanders Patton, Brenda was a lifelong member of Meadow Baptist Church in Comer, where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. Brenda worked for almost 20 years as a paraprofessional at Comer Elementary School, where she excelled due to her patient love of children. She was everyone’s Mama or Memaw and was known for always smiling and for giving the best hugs.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant sisters.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Kenneth W. Poss; her son, Jason “J.P.” Poss and his wife Kristen; grandchildren, Tristan Poss and Landon Poss; brother, Mike Patton; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-concerns, private services will be held with Pastor Mike Sarna officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brenda’s memory to the Meadow Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 646, Comer, Ga. 30629; to Comer Elementary School, 565 Gholston Street Comer, Ga. 30629; or to the Gideon’s International, 340 Sanford Rd, Hull, Ga. 30646 or at gideons.org.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
