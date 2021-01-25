Lilburn - Brenda Samples Riddle, 77, Lilburn, on Friday, January 22, 2021.
Brenda was the daughter of the late Ishmael DeWitte Samples and the late Melba Mathis Samples, and daughter-in law of the late “Cat and Ham” Riddle, all from Jefferson, Ga.
She graduated from Jefferson High School where she participated in basketball, tennis, golf, and was a cheerleader. She was also crowned homecoming queen for the 1962 class. Brenda attended Athens Business College where she earned a degree in business and was on the basketball team. She enjoyed being the lone Georgia Tech fan amongst a Ga./Ga. Tech divided family. She retired from the Gwinnett County Board of Education in the Information Technology Department where she made some lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by brother, Webster Samples; sister, Carolyn Samples Little; sister-in-law, Rebecca Jones; and great nephew, Tucker Pimpo.
Brenda married her high school sweetheart, Burton Riddle in 1963 and they had two daughters, Misty R. Binkley (Brad Williams), Athens, and Molly R. Hartsfield (Martin), Gainesville; her biggest joys in life - her grandchildren, Jordan LeBlanc (Matt), Sadie Binkley, Miles, Tucker and Banks Hartsfield; sister-in-law, Sara Snypp (Bob); brother-in-law Tommy Riddle; nieces and nephews, Deborah Samples House (Bubba), Gid Samples (Lisa), Tracy Samples Pimpo (Mark), Renee’ Snypp, Sabra Snypp, J. Snypp (DeAnn), Paige Rhodes (David), Steve Jones (Arlette), Joel Riddle, Tom Riddle (April), Parris Halley (Jeff) and Catherine Daugherty (Philip); many beloved great and great-great nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins.
Our sweet “Nana” made everyone else feel special and loved. She was always there for anyone that needed her.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the honor of Brenda Samples Riddle to the Tucker Pimpo Memorial Scholarship at Tucker Pimpo Memorial Scholarship Fund, Jefferson School Foundation, P.O. Box 624, Jefferson, Ga. 30549,c/o Morgan Bailey or email: mbailey@jeffcityschools.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In