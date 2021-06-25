huff

WINDER - Brenda Teal Huff, 74, Winder, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

She was of the Baptist faith. Brenda was a nurse for several years before dedicating her life to her family as a homemaker.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Harlan “C. H.” and Sadie Mary Lee Carlyle Teal; her husband, Tommy “The Gospel Cowboy” Huff; a step-son, Timmy Huff; a brother, Ronnie Teal; and a sister, Kathy Sharpton.

She is survived by two daughters, Tona Duym (Ken), Winder, and Dawn Briscoe, Loganville; a step-son, David Huff (Theresa), Choctaw, Okla.; a sister, Sandy Fricks (Billy), Royston; a sister and brother-in-law, Lou Teal and Gene Sharpton; 13 grandchildren, Ansley Puckett, Kymberly Clarine (Jon), Kelli Duym, Zachary Duym (Tara), Ian Duym (Zea), Jarrett Briscoe, Eve Briscoe, Jon Briscoe, Matt Huff, Lauren Forst, Beth Huff, Heather Parrish and Cody Huff; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.

