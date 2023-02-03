Brett Branch, 36, died Sunday, January 22, 2023.

A native of Athens, he was a son of Karen Smith (David) Hill of Colbert and the late Benton Darvin Branch. Brett was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Betty Russell and Bill Smith; and paternal grandfather, Benton D. Branch.

Survivors, in addition to his mother and step-father, include his grandmother, Glendia Pulliam, Winterville; brother, Phillip Russell Branch, Matheson, Miss.; sister, Rachel (Demario) Smith, Colbert; five aunts; two nephews; and one niece.

Funeral service: Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, with Blake Giles officiating.

Family to receive friends: Monday, February 6, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

