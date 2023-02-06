COMER - Brett Lawton Gandy, a man of strength, love and devotion, passed away peacefully in Comer, on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Brett was born March 31, 1955, at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida. At the time, his father, Austin, was flying combat missions for the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea and his mother, Vernice, had returned to her mother’s home in Vero Beach, Florida, to live while waiting to be reunited. Brett’s family moved often, following Austin to different duty stations, including living a year in Great Britain while Brett was a young child.
He graduated from Vero Beach High School and then earned his Bachelor’s degree from Mercer University in Macon, and a Master’s degree in business from the University of Phoenix.
In 1976, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia, and in early 1977 he was commissioned a lieutenant. He subsequently earned his Naval Aviator Wings and was designated bombardier and navigator in the two seated “A-6 Intruder” all-weather jet fighter and bomber. After a deployment to the Far East and countless air missions, he was honorably discharged from the Marines as a Captain. Brett maintained his passion for aviation the rest of his life.
He then moved to California, embarking on a successful business career in sales, working for 3M Corporation, and later for the Swiss-based Ciba-Geigy Corporation.
Central to his life was the family he built in California. He fell in love with Moira O’Toole and they had two sons, Matthew and Andrew, who shared Brett’s devoted love. His sons proudly carry on Brett’s legacy of kindness, perseverance, justice and loyalty.
After successfully rearing his family to adulthood, Brett returned to his home in Vero Beach, Florida, to care for his late sister, Becky Reavis. He eventually moved from his Florida home to be near family in Comer.
He is survived by his wife, Moira; his sons, Matthew and Andrew; his siblings, Brenda Hudspeth and Bruce Gandy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, indelibly enriched by his love and support.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Hwy, 98 East, Danielsville, Georgia 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
