Brian Gieler, 75, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois.
He was the loving husband of Pamela Ritt Janas Gieler, whom he married in 2007.
Brian was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 4, 1944. He graduated from Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, Illinois and worked as a salesman in the electronics industry before retiring and living in Skokie, Illinois. Brian served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved playing guitar and years ago performed in Old Town Chicago.
Brian is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Carl Walter Gieler; mother, Gertrude Myers; and daughter, Kirsten Ann Fraus Doyle.
He is survived by his first wife, Barbara Luelsdorf; grandchildren, James David Fraus and Jeffery Carl Fraus; and brother, Craig Alan Gieler, Nicholson.
There will be a memorial service for Brian at Hoben Funeral Home at 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, Illinois on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
