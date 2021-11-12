JEFFERSON - Brian Keith Holcombe, 52, Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, November 8, 2021.
Mr. Holcombe was born in Decatur, a son of Mr. Joseph Wayne Holcombe and Mrs. Wanda Lanette Stanley Holcombe of Jefferson. Mr. Holcombe was a member of Walnut Fork Baptist Church and was a teacher and coach with the DeKalb County School System.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Redimarker Holcombe, Jefferson; three sons, Justin Holcombe (Zhy), Vance Holcombe (Caroline) and Michael Holcombe, all of Jefferson; two brothers, David Holcombe (Lisa), Jefferson, and Brandon Holcombe (Amanda), Lavonia; two grandchildren, Jaycee and Ansley, and one on the way.
Memorial service: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Walnut Fork Baptist Church with the Reverend Rusty Newman officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
