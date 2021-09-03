COMMERCE - Brian Mitchell Wilson, 53, Commerce, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Wilson was born in Commerce to Carolyn Poole Wilson Harbin of Commerce and the late Hugh Mitchell Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a truck driver for UPS Freight.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Wilson is also survived by his wife, Amanda Lewallen Wilson, Commerce; daughter, Katlin Flint (Jake), Commerce; son, Mitchell Wilson, Commerce; brother, Britt Wilson (Lynn), Commerce; two grandchildren, Lee and Charlee Bray Flint; and nephews, Brice, Clay and Garrett Wilson, all of Commerce.
Graveside service: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. from Grey Hill Cemetery with Pastor Vaughn Howington Jr. officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
