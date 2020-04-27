Brian Wesley Dellinger, 44, died April 22, 2020.
A native of Athens, he was a son of Lanelle Cleghorn Elrod and Jerry Lindsey Dellinger. Brian proudly owned BWD Trucking for many years.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his girlfriend, Nikia Simmons; three children, Amber Dellinger, Ashley Smith and Brian Dellinger Jr.; siblings, Jeremy Dellinger, Justin Dellinger, Annie Farmer, Mark Dellinger, Jeff Dellinger and Chris Dellinger; three grandchildren, Mason Booth, Griffin Smith and Nevaeh Wakefield.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
