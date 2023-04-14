JEFFERSON - Briann Noelle Wells-Still, 23, Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Born in Rockdale County, she was a daughter of Jason Edward Still and Tammy Jones Still. Briann was a graduate of Oconee County High School and enjoyed reading, painting and watching vampire movies. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Laura Jones and Linda Weaver.
Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her siblings, Travis Wells, Skilar Still, Jason Still Jr. and Haleigh Still; her grandparents, Linda and Quinton Still; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside service: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Hebron Christian Church Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
