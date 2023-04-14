still

JEFFERSON - Briann Noelle Wells-Still, 23, Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Born in Rockdale County, she was a daughter of Jason Edward Still and Tammy Jones Still. Briann was a graduate of Oconee County High School and enjoyed reading, painting and watching vampire movies. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Laura Jones and Linda Weaver.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her siblings, Travis Wells, Skilar Still, Jason Still Jr. and Haleigh Still; her grandparents, Linda and Quinton Still; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside service: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Hebron Christian Church Cemetery.

Flowers are accepted.

Lord and Stephens, West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 16-22

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.