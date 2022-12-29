HOMER - Brianna N. Bonilla, 24, Homer, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, due to injuries from a car accident.
Brianna was born November 5, 1998, in Athens, to Michael and Valeri Lowe Woods. She graduated from Banks County High School and was a night manager for Quick Trip in Gainesville. She was a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carol Woods and Michael E. Woods.
Left to cherish memories, husband, Eric Bonilla; parents, Michael and Valeri Woods; brothers, Michael Woods II, Caleb Bonilla and Colton Williams; grandparents, Rhonda and David Lowe; great-grandmother, Carolyn Anderson; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sandra and David Bonilla.
Private service: Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Nails Creek Baptist Church in Homer with her pastor, the Rev. Duane Eller officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 30, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Nails Creek Baptist Church in her memory.
Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville, is honored to serve the family of Brianna N. Bonilla. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family at www.wardsfh.com.
