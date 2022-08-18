BRASELTON - Bruce Alan Newman, 69, Braselton, passed peacefully while listening to The Eagles, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Bruce was born on March 19, 1953, to June and Walter Newman in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from Downers Grove North High School in 1971, he attended College of DuPage in Glen Ellen, Ill.
He then went to work for Amoco Chemical Company in Naperville, Ill., kicking off a 40-plus year career in the plastics industry. Bruce was involved in the development of the first plastic bottle for carbonated soft drinks for the Pepsi-Cola Company.
After leaving Amoco, Bruce had a distinguished career as a project engineer for several other companies, playing key roles in developing many other types of plastic bottles.
In 1963 he met his future wife, Cynthia Friling, in Sunday School; and they wed in 1981, going on to have six children, Kyle Freese, Karie (Fadi) Nabhan, Benjamin Newman, Anna Newman, Christopher (Jordan) Newman and Erin (Christophe)Bach.
One of Bruce’s many loves were his grandchildren, Myranda, Preston, Russell, Nylah, Olivia, Lexi, Julianna, Caleb, Corbin, Ethan, Allie, Carter and Evalynn.
Bruce never met a stranger, loved his family deeply, followed closely by his love of cars and all things mechanical. He also enjoyed Boy Scouting with his sons for many years. Besides his loving family, Bruce leaves behind numerous friends who loved his infectious good humor and his love of life.
