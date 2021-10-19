BRASELTON - Bruce Edward Allen, Braselton, passed away peacefully at this home on Saturday, October 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves behind a close family and countless friends who remember him for his kindness and compassion, quick wit and endless determination.
Bruce was born on August 18, 1944 in Evanston, Illinois, son of the late Alfred and Margaret (Stavoe) Allen. He was blessed with a wonderful childhood growing up in both Long Island, New York and Wilmington, Delaware. He was fortunate to travel to many countries with his late father, who served as the assistant director for the American Foundation for the Blind.
Like any teenager looking for adventure far from home, Bruce left Delaware and headed south to attend Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas. While there, he met his beloved wife of 55 years, Connie J. (Green). Bruce and Connie married on February 12, 1966, and then moved to Morristown, New Jersey to start their life together. Bruce was proud to serve in the Army National Guard for almost 10 years. He was a true patriot to his country and proudly flew the American flag outside his home throughout his life.
Bruce had a successful career in chemical research and sales with Allied Chemical and Georgia Pacific, which ultimately led him to his home state of Georgia. Georgia is where Bruce and Connie would raise their two daughters.
Bruce is also survived by his loving, and as he would often joke ‘over educated’ daughters, Jeanne Allen Killingsworth (Clint), Pensacola, Florida, and Melody Allen Glouton (Matt), Auburn. He was so proud of his girls and their accomplishments that most strangers would quickly learn of each daughter’s profession.
He is also survived by four wonderful grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Briggs Matthew Glouton, Ellison Grace Glouton, Carter Wells Killingsworth and Lawson Grey Killingsworth. He truly loved spending time with each of them and could be found almost any weekend at a baseball game, lacrosse game or marching band concert. Their beloved “Pops” was always the biggest fan cheering them on.
While Bruce battled many years with cancer, his tenacity and stamina for life overflowed as he fought with grace and dignity to the very end. He never once complained and faced every challenge head on with a positive attitude. His outlook on life was something to be admired.
Bruce was a passionate lover of the beach, the Georgia Bulldogs and his family. He was the peacekeeper in the family of three strong-willed women who will love him forever and miss him dearly. We know he is sitting by the ocean in heaven.
A private memorial service will be held with family at a later date.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
