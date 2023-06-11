MAYSVILLE - Bruce Edward Joyce, 67, Maysville, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Born on October 8, 1955, in Dalton, he was a son of the late Troy Joyce and Faith Williams Joyce. Mr. Joyce worked as a medical lab technician at Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic, Habersham Medical Center, and Northeast Georgia Medical Center of Barrow.
He was a talented self-employed carpenter that enjoyed making furniture and cabinets. These talents were shown when he worked at Simply Southern and Holly Woodworks.
Bruce was an ordained minister and member of StonePath Independent Church in Maysville. He and his wife, Carolyn, served others at Refuge Ministries in Clarkesville for many years and cared for children by being foster parents for 10 years.
Bruce was a gentle, selfless, mild mannered and humble man that never complained. He loved to share his dry humor and always found the good in others. He was a living example of a Christian that shared his faith daily. Mr. Joyce had a heart for singing and playing instruments like the guitar and piano. He enjoyed his wife’s cooking and loved his family dearly. Bruce was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christa Joyce; and son, Gregory “Greg” Ray Martin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Carolyn Joyce, of the home; son, Kelly Martin, Homer; daughter and son-in-law, Leanne Masten (Warren), Clarkesville; grandchildren, Zachary Martin, Addi Masten, Austin Yearwood (Marlee), Alexis Yearwood, Seth Masten (Lauren), Emily Masten, Amy Knight (Jack) and Keely Barron (Dakota); great-grandchildren, Bentlee Yearwood, Charlee Yearwood and Oliver Barron; brother, Bryan Joyce, Rome; niece, Hannah Couillard, Rome; and sister-in-law, Elaine Rogers, Homer.
Funeral service: Monday, June 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Garroutte officiating. Interment will follow in Level Grove Cemetery with Pastor Mike Franklin officiating.
Family will receive friends: Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, final expense donations may be made to McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 725, Cornelia, Georgia 30531 or to https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-bruce-joyce.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In