Bruce L. Rodgers, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Bruce was born in Clayton County, on April 29, 1942. He resided in Chamblee after marrying his angel of 54 years, Sue Berta, in 1968. After retiring from Marta Transit in 1996 he moved to Homer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Lucerne Rodgers; brothers and sisters, Andrew, Euchee, Jonny, Jimmy, Lillian Anderson, Virginia Dunnahoo, Helen McClendon and Harriet Boggess; and two great-grandchildren, Lucien Reker and Gracelyn Hale.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sue Rodgers; daughters and son-in-law, Kelly (Bill) Cowart and Suzanne Rodgers; sons and daughters-in-law, Bo (Jill) Rodgers and Joey (Meg) Rodgers; grandchildren, Lindsey (Kyle) Limoage, Jodie (Anthony) Evans, Ashley (Allen) White, Hannah (Chris) Jones, Jonathan (Emily) Reker, Marissa (Cory) Hale, Nicole Rodgers, Will Rodgers, Abi Rodgers, Madeline Rodgers, Colin Rodgers and Camden Rodgers; and great-grandchildren, Alivia Evans, Ava Evans, Layla White, Larkin Jones, Eleanor Reker, Adalee Hale and Eli Hale.
Graveside service: Thursday October 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at East View Cemetery on Grandview Avenue in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Mark Barentine officiating.
All family and friends should meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shriners https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en or Shriners Hosptials for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In