CARNESVILLE - Bryan F. Boswell, Carnesville, passed away surrounded by his caring family at the horse farm in Carnesville on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Born on August 3, 1941 in Maysville, Mr. Boswell was the son of the late Charles and Zora (Bryan) Boswell. He was married to his loving wife, Joyce W. Boswell, who provided for his every need.
Survivors include daughters, Angie Boswell, Augusta, and Sherry (Danny) Vaughn, Carnesville; two grandsons, Daniel and Dylan Vaughn; brothers, Journey and Charlie Boswell; sisters, Laura Livingston, Willie B. Sears and Georgialeen Thurmond.
He was also preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.
A family memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga., 706-335-3178.
