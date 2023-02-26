Bryan Kent Mote, 61, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Flowery Branch.
Mr. Mote was born on March 18, 1961, in Buford, to the late Leonard and Betty Jo (Jones) Mote. He worked as a saw technician at Heraeus.
Bryan Kent Mote is survived by his wife, Izzat Mote; sons, Corey (Danielle) Mote and Zaheer Wadhwania; daughter, Zohra Wadhwania; brothers, Wayne (Murl) Mote and Hulon (Janet) Mote; as well as a grandchild, Ethan Mote.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 955 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Ga.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. The burial will take place at Barrow Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
