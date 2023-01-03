BETHLEHEM - Bryan Wesley Bell, 54, Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Bryan was a lifelong resident of Barrow County. He was a 1986 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and played on the Bulldog football team. Bryan was a Boy Scout, having earned the rank of Life Scout.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and continued serving his community as a law enforcement officer in White County (Cleveland) and Habersham County (Baldwin). He also served as a councilman for the City of Bethlehem and was a member of Bethlehem First United Methodist Church. When not working, Bryan enjoyed fishing and watching the Georgia Bulldogs. He loved his puppies, Molly, Holly and Cabela; and his cat, Coco.
Bryan was the son of Nell Malcom Bell and the late Thomas Wesley Bell of Bethlehem. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Harper Bell; his kids; grandkids; great-grandkids; and his sister, Tracy Bell.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
