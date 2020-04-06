HULL -Buddie Lamar Segars, 77, Hull, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Segars was born in Gainesville on January 5, 1943, son of the late Ralph Segars and the late Willie Mae Cheek Segars. He was a machine operator having worked at Reliance Electric, was a member of the Street Masters Auto Club and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Gordon Segars; sons, Jimmie Segars, Gainesville, and Michael Segars, Ila; daughters, Tammy Segars Johnson, Cleveland, and Tiffany Segars, Lula; sister, Linda Winters, Gainesville; and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mr. Segars will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
