COMMERCE - Buford C. Perry, 90, Commerce, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Perry was born in Commerce to the late Raymond C. and Lottie Bell Williams Perry. Mr. Perry was a retired banker from First Commerce Bank, a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the American Legion, Post 56.
Buford loved his family and friends fiercely and teased those he loved and respected. He enjoyed working in his yard, his man cave and sharing his knowledge about coins, gun restoration and collecting knives.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold (Joy) Perry.
Mr. Perry is survived by his wife, Emily Jordan Perry, Commerce; daughter, June Albright, Lilburn; grandson, Andrew (Renee) Albright; nieces and nephews, Leslie (Tim) Garrett, Robin (Bob) Stayton and Bob (Sherri) Perry; great-nieces, Ashley and Sarah; and great-nephew Matt.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating with the interment following in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the First Baptist Church of Commerce or the Cancer Society.
The Perry family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to our care team, nurses and doctors from Kindred Hospice Services.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
