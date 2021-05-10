The family of Burton Marshall Acree Jr., is sad to announce the passing of our loving father.
Mr. Acree was born in Atlanta, a son of the late Burton and Clyde Acree.
Mr. Acree graduated from Henry W. Grady High School, then served in the Navy. At the age of 60, he graduated from Georgia State University. He had a life-long career as an independent insurance agent in Gwinnett and Jackson counties.
He owned Acree Insurance Associates located in Lawrenceville, where he was a member of the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce. After selling his business he moved to Jefferson where his license was held at Georgia Insurance Associates. There he was a proud member of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include his children, Burton M. Acree, Monroe, Brenda Brown and husband Bob Brown, Lawrenceville, and Bruce and wife Angie Acree, Danielsville; grandchildren, Josh Acree, Chris Brown, Taylor Brown, Whitney Brown, Jeremy Acree, Andrew Acree, Sarah Wynn and Meagan Fisher; 14 great-grandchildren; and his dear friend, Janice Sawyer, Jefferson, also survive.
The family would like to thank his caregiver, Jackie Parker, who was by his side for 10 years and Miss Shirley to have been so caring.
Memorial service: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 7, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hope Clinic, 121 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046 or to www.hopeclinicgwinnett.info.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
