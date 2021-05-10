ATLANTA - Burton Robert Evans, 91, Atlanta, (formerly of Jefferson) entered into rest Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Mr. Evans was born in Harvey, Illinois, the son of the late Burton Webb Evans and the late Ruth Carlson Evans. Mr. Evans was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served as a Medical Corpsman during the Korean War, received his MA in Education and his PHD in Entomology from the University of Maryland, Degree in History from Milliken University in Decatur Illinois, Master of Public Health from Tulane University and was retired as a Scientist Director of the U.S. Public Health Service. Mr. Evans and his family lived in Jefferson for 24 years before moving to a retirement community in the Atlanta area, and was a former member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church and the Jefferson Lions Club and currently a member of the Sardis United Methodist Church and a volunteer with the Atlanta History Center. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by a sister Joan Evans Mullen.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jennifer Mann Evans; children, Robert Evans (Evelyn), Will Evans, Jennifer Anne Cornelius (Brad) and Tim Evans (Kilian); five grandchildren, Sandy Evans May (Graeme), Michael Evans (Hanna), Emma Cornelius, Lonnie Cornelius and Banks Evans.
In accordance with Mr. Evans wishes, his remains will be cremated, and a private family memorial service will be held at a later time.
Memorials may be made to the Sardis United Methodist Church, 3725 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30342 or to the Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
