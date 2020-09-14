COMMERCE - Buster Gerald Richey, 88, Commerce, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Gabriel of Athens.
Mr. Richey was born in Commerce to the late Roy Victor and Gertrude Barber Richey. Mr. Richey retired from Sears where he was a salesman, and was a U.S. Navy veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Richey was also preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Richey; daughter, Lizette Richey; and great-grandson, Nash Richey.
Mr. Richey is survived by his son, Wayne D. Richey Sr. (Laurie), McDonough; grandchildren, Major Wayne D. Richey Jr. (Jessica) and Nicole Butler (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Hunter Patocka and Colbie Bradley.
Memorial service: Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 29 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
