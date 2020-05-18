On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Byron Lewis Ramsey, loving husband and wonderful father of four, finished his temporary life of 87 years here with us and began his eternal life with our perfect Father in Heaven.
Byron was born on August 14, 1932 in Hull to Lovic and Bernice Ramsey. After graduating from Hart County High School, he attended Georgia Tech University where he studied Electrical Engineering. He served four years in the United States Air Force as a radio communications mechanic traveling to Reykjavik, Iceland before beginning his career with Philco, later becoming Philco-Ford Electronics, where he was instrumental in the development and installation of radar sites around the world.
He met Syble Pittman, they married on January 10, 1957 and together had four children, Ken, Sharon, Kevin and Kimberly, doing so in such a way that all four have come to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. His career during that time took him from Myrtle Beach, S.C. to Miami, Fla., Miles City, Mont., Honolulu, Hiwaii and places in between.
Ingalls Shipbuilding brought him back to the South for a few years while he worked in Pascagoula, Miss. The latter portion of his career was with Lockheed Aircraft International where he held positions in Saudi Arabia and Taiwan before retiring and returning to Georgia and marrying MaryAnn Powers on June 2, 1997. Byron and MaryAnn continued to travel and explore the world, but for pleasure at this point.
Byron enjoyed photography throughout his life and took delight in sharing his photos in memorable slide show presentations to family. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed listening to his favorites on high quality audio stereo systems. He was known for his quick wit, great sense of humor and he loved a good prank whether he was on the giving or receiving end. Byron gave us the best medicine of laughter and he would want us to continue to share that in his memory.
Byron was preceded in death by his father, Lovic; his mother, Bernice; and his first wife, Syble.
He is survived by his second wife, MaryAnn; her sons, Ric and Randy; his children, Ken, Sharon, Kevin and Kimberly; six grandchildren, Ray, Sarah, Emily, Kyler, Kaleigh and Ava; one great-grandson, Grayson; his brother, Bob; sister-in-law, Lenora; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when the family can safely gather.
