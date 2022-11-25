C.D. Kidd III, 81, was born on July 29, 1941, the third child, to the late C.D. Kidd Jr. and Eldora Studivant Kidd. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
C.D. was predeceased by his parents; brother, Elbert Kidd; three sisters, Annie Ruth Jones, Lois Berry and Mattie Kidd.
C.D. grew up in Jefferson, and graduated from Bryan Elementary and High School where he was an outstanding student athlete. He played on the basketball team and was also a member of the yearbook staff.
He accepted Christ at an early age and joined the St. Paul First Baptist Church under the pastorship of the late Rev. V.S. Hughey. He was ordained as a deacon at an early age, served on the board of trustees, and served as the church treasurer for approximately 52 years. He served faithfully at St. Paul until his passing.
C.D. was joined in holy matrimony to Sarah Lumpkin in 1961. To this union, two children were born: Angela Maria and Kenneth David. He began working at the University of Georgia in September 1973 and retired, after 30 years, in December 2003.
Kidd always believed that if you want something in life, that you must set a goal and make a choice to work hard to reach that goal. He always taught his children to, “believe that you can do anything, even when people tell you that you can’t.” To that end, C.D. made a choice to run for the position of city councilman and was the first African-American elected to the Jefferson City Council in 1975 where he served for 36 years. C.D. loved his community and advocated for making the community of Jefferson better in every way possible. During his tenure, he saw the City of Jefferson expand in great ways, including but not limited to the building of new homes and businesses, changes in infrastructure, and paving of roads and sidewalks.
Courageous, dedicated, knowledgeable, inspiring, determined and dutiful are words that can be used to describe Deacon C.D. Kidd III. He was well-known and loved in the Jefferson community and surrounding areas. He loved God, his church and his family. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. He loved the City of Jefferson and was a huge supporter of the Jefferson City Schools, always following the sports teams, and all extra-curricular activities that his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews were a part of.
He is survived by his loving and beautiful wife, Sarah; daughter, Dr. Angela Kidd Vinson; son, Rev. K. David Kidd; grandchildren, Brandon (Cherrita) Vinson, Jeshua (Courtney) Kidd, and Courtney Keziah Kidd; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Sarah Ann (Jeffrey) Fleming, Chicago, Ill.; in-laws, Ola (Marvin) Simmons, Dorothy Aycock, Clarence (Anna) Lumpkin and Geneva Byrd; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12 p.m. at St. Paul First Baptist Church, 573 Gordon St., Jefferson, Ga. 30549. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Public viewing: Monday, November 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, 1253 West Broad St., Athens, Ga.
Viewing and family visitation: Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at St. Paul First Baptist Church, 573 Gordon St., Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, Athens, Ga. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com.
