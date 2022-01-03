WINDER - C. Ellen Stinchcomb, 60, Winder, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her residence.
Miss Stinchcomb served as a paramedic for numerous organizations throughout the years. She was also a certified CPR Instructor at Athens Technical College. Miss Stinchcomb served the United States faithfully in the Army Reserves.
Miss Stinchcomb is preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Willie Stinchcomb and Loudonia Crowe Stinchcomb; and brother, James Michael Stinchcomb.
Miss Stinchcomb is survived by her loving siblings, Donna Stinchcomb Dempsey, Flowery Branch, and Andy Stinchcomb, Winder; a niece, a nephew, and a great-nephew also survives.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced by Carter Funeral Home when the arrangements are finalized.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Miss Stinchcomb to the American Diabetes Association.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
