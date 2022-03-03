NICHOLSON - C. Gene Bennett, 82, Nicholson, entered rest Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Mr. Bennett was born in Valdosta, a son of the late Carol Lee and Louelle Arnold Bennett. Sgt. Maj. Bennett was retired from the U.S. Army and was a member of the Albert Gordon Post 56 of the American Legion where he served as Commander and was a member of the Athens First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bennett is preceded by sisters, Ruth Williams and Mae Picket; and brothers, D.S., Franklin, Joe and Ray Bennett.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Jean Adams Bennett, Nicholson; daughters, Leslie Gandy, Lexington, S.C., Laurie O’Hara (Mike), Winston-Salem, N.C., and Melissa Britton (Russell), Evans; grandchildren, Jonathan O’Hara, Emily Steele, Margaret Carter, Adam Britton and Ann Britton; and one great-grandchild, Ronan O’Hara.
Graveside service with full military honors: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gene Bennett's honor to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, N.Y. 10016 or to the American Legion Post 56, P.O. Box 861, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
