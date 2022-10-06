Caleb Joseph Gray entered in to his final and well deserved rest after a lifelong battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy on Monday,September 19, 2022.
Caleb was a valiant warrior and fought courageously. He never complained about his illness. He never once asked “Why me?” He always considered the needs of others first. His strength and quiet endurance was inspirational to all those around him.
Caleb proudly graduated from East Jackson Comprehensive High School Class of 2019.
Caleb was a Marvel fan with his favorite character being Ironman. And that’s who and how he was. Ironman through and through.
Caleb had many interests. He loved video games. He was an avid classic car enthusiast. He loved anything with wheels, especially luxury sport cars.
He loved the joy of spending time with his family and siblings.
Caleb had a dry wit and quirky sense of humor. His family dubbed his funny sayings “Calebisms”. He was delightfully funny and charming and loved making people laugh. His smile was infectious.
He is survived by his parents, Keith Gray Sr, (Andrea Sebastian) and Jenna Gray (Christopher Watts); his beloved siblings; AJ, William, Joshua and Pi; bonus sisters, Kyndall White and Victoria Watts; niece Addylynn; grandparents, Jack and JoAnne Gray; Grandma Nee Nee; uncle, Shawn Gray ( Martha); aunt, Sandee Roman (Jay); auntie, Mimi (Tom); cousins, Madeline, Caroline, Christina, Sara and Stephen; great aunties and uncles, Auntie Momo, Auntie Sayee (Tom), Auntie Bibby and Uncle Bubba (Lynne); and second cousins, Mike, Beth, Andrea, Laura, Dana, Kelly, Heather and Kimmy, along with their spouses and children.
Caleb will also be missed by his loving and faithful church family that tirelessly prayed and supported him and always believed for the miracle first.
Caleb was surrounded by a large family of love.
Caleb is preceded by his great-grandmother, Grandma Saunders; his auntie, “Beffie” Beth Caywood; and bonus brother, Dylan Watts.
Caleb will be so greatly missed but his family is comforted in the knowledge they will see him again; healed and whole.
Funeral service: Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 23, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Caleb has requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, in his honor.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In