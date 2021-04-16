HARTWELL - Callie Velma Cowart, 78, Hartwell, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Anderson Medical Center, Anderson, S.C.
Ms. Cowart was born in Commerce to the late Leroy Lee and Mary Agnes Smith Cowart. She was a homemaker.
Ms. Cowart is survived by her daughters, Mary Elizabeth Cowart, Commerce, and Tammy Lynnette Griffith, Danielsville; God-son, Terry Brown, Danielsville; sisters, Naomi Casey and Cora Crockett, both of Danielsville; brothers, Benny Cowart and Charles Cowart, both of Danielsville, and Roy Cowart, Athens; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
