WINDER - Camden "SuperCam" Fortner, 11, Winder, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital.
Camden “SuperCam” Fortner is the son of Erin Matthews Clark and Nicholas Fortner and the step-son of Bret Clark. Cam was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patti Duke; and his uncle, Scott Matthews.
Cam is survived by his grandparents, John Nussberger, Milledgeville and Harry Fortner and Nan Fortner, Winder; siblings, Kayla Haney, Emily Haney and Ethan Haney, all of Winder; his uncles, Chris Matthews, Milledgeville, and Jeremy (Courtney) Fortner, Tavares, Florida; and cousins, Mae Matthews and Gavin Fortner.
Camden has impacted the lives of many and will continue to do so as his loving, kind and funny spirit lives on through those who love him. While his time on earth was limited, he left his mark on all who were fortunate enough to meet him. "Super Cam's" brave battle with Pearson Syndrome makes him a hero that defied all odds in his short time here with us.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Church, 548 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, Ga. 30620, South Venue, entrance D. As we celebrate Camden’s life, the family requests that guests attending the service not wear black.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for the care provided to Camden and the entire family. The family appreciates all of the prayers extended for them during this time.
Donations in memory of Camden may be mailed to The Champ Foundation, 4711 Hope Valley Road, 4F PMB 1171, Durham, N.C. 27707, or on their website
https://www.thechampfoundation.org. Additionally, The Champ Foundation holds a big fundraiser every June to help find a cure for Pearson Syndrome. They invite Pearson's families to also raise funds and Camden currently has a fundraiser. All money goes directly to The Champ Foundation. Donations for his fundraiser may be made through Camden’s Facebook fundraiser. https://www.facebook.com/donate/333433284848640/?fundraiser_source=external_url.
Donations in support of the family to cover costs of services and assistance with expenses can be sent to :https://www.gofundme.com/f/camden-fortners-celebration-of-life?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1Pa4mo5hQOL8hEpVkldQZePatiuaE3RZeEFr4Jlt1oB5SAYREGGS7nRiQ.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with arrangements.
