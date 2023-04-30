JEFFERSON - Cammie Irene (Holder) Hackett, 95, Jefferson, hung up her hat for the last time and moved on to the great garden in the sky on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Irene was born October 15, 1927, and is the only daughter of the late Earnest and Ola Mae (Martin) Holder from Jackson County.
Many knew Irene over the years as she ran Hackett’s Store in Jefferson with her husband, quilted an untold number of baby blankets for family and neighbors, and as the matriarch of her large family know to all as Granny Hackett.
Irene was an avid gardener, from her famous daisies that spread across her entire yard to impressive vegetable gardens that yielded a bounty every year. She was happiest in her bucket hat and gloves, out in the garden or yard, as the original plant lady.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hackett Sr.; son, Jack; and brothers, Brahman, Barty, Jack F. and Baxter Holder.
Irene is survived by her sister-in-law, Wilma Holder; son, Kenneth Hackett Jr. (Crystal); daughters, Brenda Cross, Shela Nolan and Cathy Riggs (Chip); her nine grandchildren, Heather, Hayley, Hope, Donald, Amanda, Robert, Daniel, Courtney and Clarissa,; and 15 great-grandchildren, Gunner, Cade, Owen, Truitt, Logan, Brent, Kyle, Annie, James, Bradley, Moses, Lana, Erin, Morgan and Charlie.
Funeral service: Monday, May 1, 2023, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 1, 2023, from 2 to 4 at Evans Funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
