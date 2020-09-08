DANIELSVILLE - Captain Stanley Curtis Elrod, 49, Danielsville, formerly of Toccoa, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Born December 1, 1970, he was the son of Julian Perry and Linda Addison Elrod.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Danielsville, where he served in many capacities. Stan was a Captain with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) with 28 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching Little League Baseball and NASCAR.
Stan was a board member of the Outdoor Dream Foundation. He was a cyclist and participated with the Police Unity Tour and was a founding member of the DNR Honor Guard. He was awarded as the Ranger of the Year in 1999. He proudly served on the security team for the 1996 Olympic Games. He participated in the security for the G8 Summit and was a proud alumnus of Georgia Southern University and Columbus State University. Stan was an avid music lover and was an accomplished practical joker. He loved his Lord, his family, his wife and his boys. He wore his badge proudly and supported his DNR family and all law enforcement agencies. Even though he had an illustrious career, his greatest accomplishment was his boys.
Family members include his wife, Julie Stubbs Elrod; sons, Levi Elrod and Luke Elrod; parents, Julian Perry and Linda Addison Elrod; sister and brother-in-law, Stefanie and Jason Kaup; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gina and David Cammack, Donna and Joe Catanzariti, Michelle Stubbs, and Viniece and Steven Kirkland; brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Douglas Stubbs and Talmadge and Karla Kicklatter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mildred and Wilburn Addison, and Guynell and Fletcher Elrod.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Georgia Baptist Conference Center, Garrison Auditorium, Toccoa, with Pastors Robby Brown and Terry Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Stephens Memorial Gardens. Due to the conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, social distancing will be observed. Those attending the service on Tuesday will be required to wear a mask.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Craig Fulghum, Eric West, Sam Sutton, Chris Dockery, Henry Powell, Daniel Booke, Dennis Bell and Chad Sheriff. Shane Sartor, Brandon Pierce, Bill Bunch, Josh Chambers and Gregg Jameson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 3 until 6 p.m. and Monday, September 7, 2020 from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Outdoor Dream Foundation, www.outdoordream.org. in memory of Stan Elrod.
Please keep the Elrod family in your thoughts and prayers and sign the online guestbook at www.whitlockmortuary.net. Whitlock Mortuary, Toccoa, is honored to be serving the family of Captain Stanley Curtis Elrod.
