Carey Booth Wiley passed away peacefully Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Born on June 30, 1934 to parents Donnie and Bertha Wiley, Carey was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a lover of Jesus and the Georgia Bulldogs.
He spent his career in the trucking industry, beginning as a driver for Kroger and eventually owning and operating an independent transportation company. Aside from family, Carey had a love for buying, selling and breaking horses that was passed down from his father and shared with his son, through Circle W Horse Farm. In the days of Circle W, you could find Carey at the horse sale most weekends with all his grandkids in tow.
His love for the Lord led him to serve as deacon at Nails Creek Baptist Church as well as Truck Stop Ministries, where he shared his faith and provided support and service to drivers as they passed through town.
Carey’s biggest accomplishment in life was his family and if you spoke with him any longer than a minute, he would be sure to tell you. He was incredibly proud of the family he and Eddie Pearl built throughout their 68 years of marriage.
Carey was preceded in death by his parents, Donnie and Bertha Wiley; brothers, James Wiley and Ronald Wiley (in infancy); his daughter, Peggy Donaldson; and his grandson, Brent Wiley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eddie Pearl Wiley; sister, Willadean Lewallen; son, Frankie Wiley; son-in-law, Michael Donaldson; granddaughters, Misty Parks (Bryan), Tonya Carros (Chad) and Erica Donaldson; great-granddaughters, Camryn Parks, Emma Grace Carros, Aubrey Carros and Ava Miller; all of whom will miss him endlessly and vow to carry on the legacy of love and laughter that he instilled in each one.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Nails Creek Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 21, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of the arrangements.
